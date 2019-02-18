Mary Frances Blankenship, 83, of Waverly, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at SOMC Hospice Center, Portsmouth, Ohio. She was born May 3, 1935, in Pike County, Ohio, daughter of the late Lowell and Arminta Mae Humphrey Campbell. On December 31, 1952, she was united in marriage to Russell "Tony" Comillion Blankenship who preceded her in death on January 11, 2008. Mary is survived by a son, Michael Blankenship of Piketon, Ohio; two daughters, Peggy Smith and husband Keith of Waverly and Carla Bland and husband John, also of Waverly; six grandchildren, Michael Heath Blankenship and wife Lori of Johnson City, Tennessee, David Blankenship and wife Jessie of Waverly, Tracy Rexroad and husband John of Bainbridge, Ohio, Sarah Preston and husband Jeff of Waverly, Emily Rozsonits and husband Irving of Batavia, Illinois, and Laney Williams and husband Ryan of Piketon, Ohio; nine great grandchildren, Christopher Bowen, Hope Rexroad, Noah Rexroad, Hunter Thornsberry, Levi Thornsberry, Katelin Preston, Kaitlyn Rozsonits, Emma Rozsonits, and Gracie Rozsonits; two brothers, Ted Campbell and wife Mary of Piketon and George Campbell and wife Coletta of Bainbridge; and her two good friends, Donna Crabtree and Grace Schultz. In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by two sisters, Gladys Williams and Annabelle Campbell, and six brothers, Herbert, Orville, Johnnie, Eugene, Albert and Austin.

Mary was a 1953 graduate of Piketon High School, a member of Pleasant Hill Community Church where she taught the primary Sunday school class for many years, and she also attended Harvest Barn Church with her family. She was a homemaker and provided child care for a lot of children through the years and was fondly called "Mamaw Mary". Mary enjoyed cooking and teaching her grandchildren how to cook.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly with Michael Heath Blankenship and Jeff Rhoads officiating. Burial will follow in Smith Hill Cemetery, Piketon, Ohio. Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

