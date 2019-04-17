|
Mary M. Miller, 85 years, of the Latham Community, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019.
Mary was born January 5, 1933, at Sinking Spring, OH, the daughter of the late Nathan (Mac) and Emma (Ethel) (Black) Malone. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles H. Miller, on October 25, 2008; four brothers, Russell, John, Owney and an infant brother.
Mary retired from the Rickenbacker Air Base in Columbus, OH.
Mary is survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
Graveside services will be held 12:00 P.M. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the Washburn Cemetery. Rev. John Huffman will officiate. Wylie-Thompson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made at stjude.org or mail to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Apr. 21, 2019