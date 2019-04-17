Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wylie-Thompson Funeral Home - Sinking Spring
126 S. Main Street
Sinking Spring, OH 45172
(937) 588-2401
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary M. Miller

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary M. Miller Obituary
Mary M. Miller, 85 years, of the Latham Community, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019.
Mary was born January 5, 1933, at Sinking Spring, OH, the daughter of the late Nathan (Mac) and Emma (Ethel) (Black) Malone. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles H. Miller, on October 25, 2008; four brothers, Russell, John, Owney and an infant brother.
Mary retired from the Rickenbacker Air Base in Columbus, OH.
Mary is survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
Graveside services will be held 12:00 P.M. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the Washburn Cemetery. Rev. John Huffman will officiate. Wylie-Thompson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made at stjude.org or mail to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To sign our online quest book, please visit us at www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now