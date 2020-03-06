Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howe Wheeler Boyer Funeral Home
724 Main Street
Piketon, OH 45661
(740) 289-2411
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Snively
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Madaline Snively

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Madaline Snively Obituary
Mary Madaline Snively, 85, of Loys Run Road, Piketon, Ohio, passed 4:45 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 in The Pavilion at Piketon.
She was born September 15, 1934 in Pike County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Clarence Edmond Snively and Flora Mae (Brown) Snively.
Surviving are four siblings, Amanda Bernice Skinner, Martin Leon Snively, Clarence Thomas Snively and Gene Edmond Snively all of Piketon, Ohio, and twenty-five nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents and six siblings, James Otto Snively, Georgie Marie Havens, Belvie Elsie Snively, William Dennis Snively, Larry Lee Snively, Kenneth Snively and an infant sister.
She was a cashier and attended of Riverdale CCCU.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the Howe Wheeler Boyer Hornback Funeral Home in Piketon with Bud Brabson and Chad Lykins, officiating. Burial will follow in Ladd Ridge Cemetery, Lucasville, Ohio.
Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020.
www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howe Wheeler Boyer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -