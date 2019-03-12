|
|
Mary Melinda Mustard, 67, of Lillie Street, Chillicothe, Ohio, passed 2:52 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019, at her home.
Mary was born May 4, 1951, in Charleston, West Virginia, daughter of the late Robert Emery Freed and Ima June (Ferrell) Freed. On April 15, 1974, Mary was united in marriage to Larry Joe Mustard who survives.
Also surviving are four daughters, Patty Mustard, Hannah Mustard, Lisle Wilhelm and husband Jason, and Bobby Rounsley and husband Jeremy, two sons, Joel Mustard and Josh Mustard, nine grandchildren, Jason Burns, Christopher Mustard, Alex Rounsley, Ian Rounsley, Logan Rounsley, Kate Rounsley, Lucas Jenkins, Eli Jenkins, and Sophia Wilhelm, brother, Glenn Freed and wife Marianne, many nieces and nephews, and a lap dog, Little Bit.
Mary was a head start teacher for Pike County Community Action and enjoyed reading, crocheting, horror movies, and Hallmark movies (especially Christmas movies).
Her parents, son, Jason Mustard, two brothers, Tom and Bobby Freed, and a sister, Penny Pariseau, preceded Mary in death.
Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Mar. 13, 2019