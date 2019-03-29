|
Mary N. Lowe, born December 2, 1942 to Henry L. Sparks and Mayme N. Dennis Sparks, left this world March 29, 2019 to be with her spouse of 54 years, Jerry R. Lowe and God. Mary is survived by her four children, Cathy "Dolly" (Jim) Chandler, Sheila Lowe, Timothy (Wendy) Lowe, and Steven (Alicia) Lowe, seven grandchildren, Julie, Missy, James, Daryl, Curtis, Jay, and Kyle, nine great-grandchildren, Hayley, Kiersten, Jada, Aleister, Taylor, Avery, Aiden, Christian, and Eric, and numerous nieces and nephews. Mary is also survived by one brother, Doug (Myrtle) Sparks and four sisters, Jean McEuen, Jane Hopkins, Diane (Larry) Neal, and Alice Faye Westerfield.
Recently Mary spent time with her sisters. They reminisced, laughed, and danced. Mary loved to cook, crochet, quilt, and in earlier years, canned vegetables and jellies. She loved to make special gifts for all of her family.
Funeral services will be 1:00 Monday April 1, 2019 at the Cox Burkitt Funeral Home in Beaver, Ohio with Chaplain Jason Coriell officiating. Burial will follow in the Beaver Union Cemetery. Friends may call from 5-8:00 P.M. Sunday March 31, 2019 at the funeral home.
www.coxburkittfh.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Mar. 31, 2019