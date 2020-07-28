Mason Stanley Harmon, Jr., 67, of Legend Drive, Chillicothe, Ohio, passed Saturday, July 25, 2020, at his home.Mason was born August 27, 1952, in Columbus, Ohio, the son of the late Mason Stanley Harmon, Sr., and Martha Ellen (Fetty) Harmon. On January 5, 1974, he was united in marriage to Susan Diane (Allen) Harmon, who survives.Also surviving are a son, Brian Keith Harmon, three grandchildren, Brandi Nicole Simmons, Brianna Marie Lewis and Bryce Ethan Harmon, three brothers, Steve (Treva) Harmon, Dana (Angie) Harmon and David (Melissa) Harmon, sister, Diana (Jeff) Sagraves, and several nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his father and daughter, Laura Kathryn Harmon.Mason was a Minister and spent his life telling people about the love of God. He loved to laugh and make others laugh.Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with Minister Bill Bonner officiating. Burial will follow in Beaver Union Cemetery, Beaver, Ohio.Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home 12:00 p.m. noon until the time of the service on Thursday.