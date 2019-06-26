On Wednesday, June 12th, 2019, Matilda "Tillie" Frances Bolt passed away peacefully surrounded by family in her home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She was 95.

Matilda was born on December 5th, 1923, in Wayland, Massachusetts. She was the third daughter of James J. Bolton and Sarah J. (Levis) Bolton.

Matilda married Charles Clifford Bolt in Wayland, Massachusetts, in 1944. In 1954, Matilda "Tillie" and Charles moved to Waverly, Ohio. Charles worked at Goodyear Atomic until his retirement. She was a Girl Scout Organizer for Southern Ohio District, played on women's softball, basketball and bowling leagues and coached girls' softball. Matilda, Charles and the children always enjoyed spending time in the summer with family on Cape Cod. Tillie will be fondly remembered as a wonderful mother that made home a special place.

Matilda and Charles retired in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Matilda was preceded in death by husband Charles Clifford Bolt, father James J. Bolton and mother Sarah J. (Levis) Bolton, father-in-law Cline Bolt, mother-in-law Ollie Bolt, sister Priscilla Roy, brother James Bolton, sister Mary Nightingale, sister-in-law Gay Williamson, brother-in-law Garner Mayhew, sister-in-law Wilma-Jean Ellis, and her beloved sons, James C. Bolt and Gaines R. Bolt.

Matilda is survived by son David C. Bolt of Chillicothe, Ohio, daughter Susan E. Bolt Sorentino and son-in-law Philip G. Sorentino of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, formerly of Columbus, Ohio. Grandchildren, Aimee Nichols of Waverly; Brianna Bolt of Freeport, Bahamas; Shane Bolt of Sarasota, Florida; Charles (Chuck) Bolt and wife Leah Bolt of Waverly; Elizabeth (Beth) Bolt of Chillicothe; Sergeant First Class Chad Sorentino of Fort Leavenworth, Kansas; Dr. Sara-Maria Sorentino of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; and Serena Sorentino of Georgetown, Washington D.C.

Survived by Great-Grandchildren, Reese Nichols, Ben Nichols, Emilia James Hynes, Ethan Bolt, Kasee Hamberg, Destiny, Lexie, Shane Jr. and Gunner Bolt.

Funeral service: Tuesday, July 2nd, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home, 314 North Street, Waverly, Ohio 45690. Burial following service at Evergreen Union Cemetery, Waverly, Ohio. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Flowers are welcome, memorial contributions may be sent to Trustbridge Hospice Foundation https://trustbridgefoundation.org/ or call (561)494-6888 | (877)494-6890 (Toll Free) with questions or to donate. Published in Pike County News Watchman on June 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary