In our most profound sorrow, we the family of Micah Abraham Neufarth "Buzzy", must announce that he passed from life here with us to life everlasting on August 8, 2020. He was only 33 years old. He left all of us very suddenly; we were given no time for good-byes. On the day he left us, he was helping his dad mow the grass and within an hour would have been done helping and would have joyously headed to fish in the nearby pond. His lures were already laid out and ready to go. Oh, how he loved to fish!Micah was the beloved youngest child of Lester and Ruby (Bayes) Neufarth, who now must face the immeasurable loss of their boy. He leaves to mourn for him his brothers, Daniel (Angel) Neufarth and Erick Neufarth, both of Chillicothe, and his sister, Erin-Faith Neufarth and his young nephew, Gabriel Montgomery, both of whom resided at home with Micah. He often called Gabriel his best friend. He also left behind his niece, Kaitee Neufarth and her soon to be husband, Zachary Kelsey "Gator". Kaitee was much more than his niece, and the bond they shared was more like that of a big brother and little sister. Other survivors include his nephews, Dalton and Coltan Neufarth of Chillicothe, and his nieces, Annie Neufarth of Chillicothe, and Hannah Neufarth and Larah Maxson of Columbus. He also has three surviving aunts, Ramona (Steve) Woods of Waverly, Robyn Bayes and Tami (Rick) Hunt of Portsmouth; and one uncle, Dennis Neufarth of Dayton. Also surviving are a sister by love, Sarah Kempton Rittenour, and a brother by love, Bradley D. Brown, both of Waverly; and a special cousin, Mr. Greg (Kim) Reynolds, along with many other cousins. Micah is also survived by some very special friends, Jeannie Blankenship, Caleb Rowland, Alyssa Lambert, JJ Riffe, Scott Maynard, James Graham, Doug and Beth Comer, and a special Rock'em Sock'em Robot buddy, Matthew Montgomery. He was loved by so many others as well.Micah was preceded in death by his grandparents, Francis and Madge (Smith) Bayes and Wilbur and Ludelia (Smoot) Neufarth, and his beloved uncle, Mark Bayes, also waiting to greet him in Heaven with his older sister, Rebekah, his older brother, Joseph, and a special brother in love, Louie.Allow me please to say these personal things about my precious child. Micah had many physical problems; we nearly lost him last year due to a critical intestinal hemorrhage. He had a heart condition, a brain disorder, and was on the autism spectrum. But my child loved life! He was my early morning companion and late evening companion, and always called me "Momma" or "Small One". He spent late nights with his Dad, and they had their conversations over sports (which his dad has almost no knowledge of, but he humored Micah and even managed to learn a little), the Bible, science and history, and Micah shared his favorite stand-up comics with his Dad via YouTube. He also spent time wrestling with his nephew, Gabriel, and pulling pranks on his sister, Erin-Faith. Micah was a brother, an uncle, a nephew, a friend. He was funny, loyal, and very intelligent, and he loved the Lord his entire life. He possessed a beautiful singing voice, and he and I would often sing duets. My life is shattered with his loss, as are the lives of many who loved him so. His beloved miniature Dachshund, Bella Blue, seems to be searching for him everywhere. We are forever, profoundly changed! This love of ours celebrated the holidays with childlike expectations and joy and appreciated the smallest of any gift he received.We have been told that Micah's passing was in an instant, that he had no time to be afraid. He simply left the mower and moved on to a grand family reunion in Heaven with his grandparents, his great-grandparents, cousins, his precious siblings and his ornery uncle Mark who I pray does not get Micah into too much mischief. But they would sure have fun! Every minute my heart whispers and cries "Buzzy come home! Come home!" But he cannot, so somehow I have to manage to walk on and make it until I can hold him again and hear him say, "Momma! You're home! Have you been aggravating Daddy?"Visitation is scheduled from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly. The funeral will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 14th at the funeral home with Rev. Rich Cottrill officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery on Denver Rd.COVID-19 regulations require masks be worn at visitation.