Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
(740) 947-2161
Michael A. Preston

Michael A. Preston Obituary
Michael A. Preston, age 73, of Hudson, FL, died Friday, October 18, 2019, at Heron Pointe Health and Rehab. He was born in Portsmouth, OH, and lived in Florida since 1974 in Daytona Beach and then Pasco County for many years.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran and an adjuster for 35 years with State Farm Insurance.
Preceded in death by parents, Larry P. and Gladys G. Preston and sister, Rebecca Preston Carlton, he is survived by sons and daughters-in-law: Aaron and Jennifer Preston of Decatur, GA; Adam and Katelyn Preston of North Ridgeville, OH; two grandchildren: Isabella and Hannah Preston. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. with funeral services beginning at 1:00 p.m., Monday, October 28, 2019, at Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly, Ohio. Interment will follow at Mound Cemetery, Piketon, OH. A celebration of life will be held in Hudson, FL, with time to be determined.
Arrangements are by Merritt Funeral Home, Spring Hill, Florida, (352) 686-6649. "Family Owned and Operated" 
www.merrittfuneral.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Oct. 23, 2019
