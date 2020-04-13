Home

Michael L. Massie

Michael L. Massie Obituary
Michael L Massie, 66 years, of Winchester, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Mike was born in Latham, Pike County, Ohio, on January 18, 1954, the son of Bonnie (Adams) and the late Charles Massie. Mike was employed by Woods Lumber Company, in Peebles. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion, Peebles #594, and the National Cutting Horse Association.
In addition to his father, Mike was preceded in death by a sister, Machella Massie. He is survived by his wife, Wanda (Gaffin) Massie, whom he married on December 31, 1992, and by two daughters, Karlita (Tony Davis) Massie, of Latham; and Beth (Marty) Clay, of Latham, as well as a daughter of the heart, CeCe Hummel, of Winchester. He leaves behind his mother, Bonnie Massie, of Latham; a sister, Marita Massie, of Latham, several nieces and nephews, and two grandchildren, Madison Clay and Cutter Clay.
Graveside funeral services, officiated by Mike Brown, will be held at the convenience of the family, with burial following in the Gardner Cemetery, in Pike County. The family is grateful for all thought and prayers, but with social distancing in effect, requests that only close family members attend the services.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home. Please visit us at www.wallacethompson funeralhomes.com to sign our online guestbook.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Apr. 15, 2020
