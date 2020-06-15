Michael Lewis Massie, 60, of Waverly, Ohio, passed away June 12, 2020, at his home surrounded by family. He was born August 26, 1959, in Chillicothe, Ohio, son of the late Ersel Slone and Helen Walls. On June 2, 1984, he was united in marriage to Kimberly Waldren Massie who survives. Also surviving are son, Michael Nicholas (Ashley) Massie of Waverly, daughter, Natosha Elise (David Jewett) Massie of Waverly, grandchildren, Cameron and Abigail Jewett, brothers, James Massie and Marion (Nancy) Massie and sister, Linda Williams.Michael was employed by Ritchie's in Piketon for over 25 years.Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Larry Moore and Pastor David Marhoover officiating. Burial will follow in Gardner Cemetery in Waverly.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Zach Farmer Cancer Assistance Foundation at Atomic Credit Union, 711 Beaver Creek Rd. Piketon, Ohio 45661.