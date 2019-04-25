Mildred Payne Gilliam passed peacefully into the hands of the Lord at 10:56 P.M. Tuesday April 23, 2019 at her home in Gahanna, Ohio with family by her side. Mildred was born July 18, 1920 in Arno, Virginia as the oldest child of the late Henry and Fannie Carroll Payne. On December 15, 1937 she united in marriage with Autis Gilliam who passed away February 20, 2001. Surviving are 4 children: Norman (Joyce) Gilliam of Waverly-Ohio, Shirley (John) Patterson of Aurora-Colorado, Janis Thomas of MtGilead-Ohio, Betty Ramos of Gahanna-Ohio, as well as her sister Jeanette Moody of Hot Springs-Arkansas, and two nieces. She is also survived by her ten grandchildren: Bessie (Steve) Bruce, Brian (Chantelle) Gilliam, Lisa (Brian) Bristol, Tesie McDaniel, Melissa (Bill) Sanders, Glenn (Kathy) Howard, Cindy Johnson, Tammy Koller, Jenny (Tony) Allen, Josh (Carrie) Oliver, 18 great grandchildren, and 12 great-great grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Don and Ernest Payne, her sister Helen Ina Mae Payne, her son Keith Gilliam, her daughter Patrica Jean Gilliam, and her grandson Daniel Gilliam. Mildred was a former resident of Pennington Road in Waverly, Ohio. She retired from General Telephone Co. in 1978 after 25 years of service. She enjoyed gardening, reading, playing her piano, and spending time with her family. She will surely be missed by all of us here but will be embraced by all who are with Him - II Corinthians 5:8. Funeral services will be held Monday April 29,2019 at 1:00 P.M. in the chapel at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens in Big Stone Gap, VA. Burial will follow at Powell Memorial Gardens. Published in Pike County News Watchman on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary