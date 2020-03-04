Home

Misty Dawn Bushatz

Misty Dawn Bushatz, 40, of Waverly, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at her home. She was born September 4, 1979, in Portsmouth, Ohio, daughter of Gary and Tammy Evans Brigner of Lucasville, Ohio. On September 4, 2009, Misty was united in marriage to Aaron Bushatz who survives. Also surviving are four children, Andrew "Jag" Welch, Paige Olivia Bushatz, George Garrison Bushatz and Cameron Bushatz, a brother, Chad Brigner and wife May of California and several nieces and nephews.
Misty worked for the Pike County Auditor's office and Pike County Jobs and Family Services and was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church. Misty loved being a "professional sports mom", going camping and traveling with her family and spending time at the beach.
At Misty's request there will be no public visitation. A private graveside service will be held for family and close friends with a Celebration of Life to be held at a late date.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Mar. 8, 2020
