Molly June Underwood, 81, of Pleasant Hill, TN, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at her home with family members holding her hands.

She was born July 20, 1937, in Wakefield, Ohio, daughter of Reverend Sydney and Mrs. Myrtle Crabtree. She was married 51-years to Buddy Lee Underwood, U.S. Navy veteran, who preceded her in death on July 31, 2005.

She was a Christian of the Baptist faith and a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. She was a loving mother and devoted wife. She and her husband raised eight children guided by scripture, with an emphasis on Proverbs 22:6. She was a homemaker, oftentimes caring solely for her family while her husband was on extended Navy missions. She attended college, worked as a cosmetologist, store clerk and wrote articles for the local newspaper. She loved sewing, quilting, writing, painting, cooking, and gardening.

After retirement, she and her husband traveled the country exploring and researching their genealogy. To ensure her children stayed connected, she created a monthly family newsletter, In the Family Way, along with annual calendars over a 20-year period. She researched and compiled her family genealogy into a book, Under the Paw Paw Tree. Next followed a collection of family recipes, In the Family Way Kitchen. She honored her father with a final book, A Collection of Sermons and Outlines by a Country Preacher.

She is survived by children, Matthew (Donna) Underwood, Mark (Cindy) Underwood, Barbara Lee Underwood, Buddy Lee (Debbie) Underwood Jr., Tracey June Underwood, Elisabeth Marie Underwood, Benjamin I. Underwood and Betty Jean (Bud) Monday, 14 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren and sister, Betty Jean Carter.

In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by her siblings Faye (Crabtree) Tanazavich, Douglas Crabtree, and David Crabtree.

Funeral services will be held at Pleasant Hill Baptist Mission, 39 Browntown Road, Pleasant Hill, TN 38572, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at 1:00 pm with visitation prior to the service at 11:00 am. Burial will be at Old Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Hood Funeral Home and Crematory (Crossville) is in charge of the arrangements.

Donations may be sent to Avalon Hospice, 1080 Neal Street, Suite 300, Cookeville, TN 38501.

Contact family c/o Elisabeth Underwood

1188 West Main Street

Sparta Tennessee 38583

(931) 200-1759 Published in Pike County News Watchman on June 12, 2019