Morris Dwight Bucy, 71, of, Waverly, died Saturday, October 19, 2019, at his home.
Morris was born April 11, 1948, in Waverly, Ohio, the son of the late Otis "Red" Glen Bucy and Bernice Evelyn (McConkey) Bucy. He was united in marriage to Loretta (Bandy) Bucy, who survives.
Also surviving are a son, Derrick Mankin and wife Nicole of Waverly, three daughters, Melissa Bowden and husband Roy of Waverly, Cindy Bucy and Kim Bucy, seven grandchildren, Michael Buckner, Tracee Hopkins, Petey Howard, Daniel Pendleton, Erin Pendleton, Julia Breitenbach, and Blake Mankin, four great-grandchildren, Kiana, Kilynn, Nathaniel, and Lilly, a brother, Frank Bucy and wife Betty, and two sisters, Gloria Schultz and Ann Dewitt.
Morris was preceded in death by his parents, seven brothers, Wilbur, Warren, Weldon, William, Gregory, Wayne and Samuel Bucy, and three sisters, Wanda Goldsberry, Wilma Williams, and Beatrice Blue.
Morris was a retired Supervisor for the City of Upper Arlington, Ohio. After retirement from Upper Arlington, he spent 10 years working side by side with his wife Loretta and family at the Kozy Kitchen in Waverly. Morris was a 1966 graduate of Waverly High School. He loved animals, nature, hunting, camping and working in the garden, but more than anything he loved spending time with Loretta. Morris led a happy life and was enjoying retirement with his family and friends that he made over the years, especially all the friends from the years he spent at the Kozy Kitchen.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019, at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Dale Reed officiating. Burial will follow in Omega Cemetery, Waverly, Ohio.
Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. until the service Friday.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Oct. 23, 2019