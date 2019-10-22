Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
(740) 947-2161
Resources
More Obituaries for Morris Bucy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Morris Dwight Bucy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Morris Dwight Bucy Obituary
Morris Dwight Bucy, 71, of, Waverly, died Saturday, October 19, 2019, at his home.
Morris was born April 11, 1948, in Waverly, Ohio, the son of the late Otis "Red" Glen Bucy and Bernice Evelyn (McConkey) Bucy. He was united in marriage to Loretta (Bandy) Bucy, who survives.
Also surviving are a son, Derrick Mankin and wife Nicole of Waverly, three daughters, Melissa Bowden and husband Roy of Waverly, Cindy Bucy and Kim Bucy, seven grandchildren, Michael Buckner, Tracee Hopkins, Petey Howard, Daniel Pendleton, Erin Pendleton, Julia Breitenbach, and Blake Mankin, four great-grandchildren, Kiana, Kilynn, Nathaniel, and Lilly, a brother, Frank Bucy and wife Betty, and two sisters, Gloria Schultz and Ann Dewitt.
Morris was preceded in death by his parents, seven brothers, Wilbur, Warren, Weldon, William, Gregory, Wayne and Samuel Bucy, and three sisters, Wanda Goldsberry, Wilma Williams, and Beatrice Blue.
Morris was a retired Supervisor for the City of Upper Arlington, Ohio. After retirement from Upper Arlington, he spent 10 years working side by side with his wife Loretta and family at the Kozy Kitchen in Waverly. Morris was a 1966 graduate of Waverly High School. He loved animals, nature, hunting, camping and working in the garden, but more than anything he loved spending time with Loretta. Morris led a happy life and was enjoying retirement with his family and friends that he made over the years, especially all the friends from the years he spent at the Kozy Kitchen.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019, at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Dale Reed officiating. Burial will follow in Omega Cemetery, Waverly, Ohio.
Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. until the service Friday.
www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Morris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boyer Funeral Home
Download Now