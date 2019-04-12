Nancy Jane Brown, 71, of East 4th Street, Waverly, Ohio, passed 8:19 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Adena Pike Medical Center.

Nancy was born April 27, 1947, in Philadelphia, PA, daughter of the late Donald Harry Raudenbush, Sr., and Delores B. (Deal) Raudenbush of Philadelphia, PA. In October of 1964, Nancy was united in marriage to Frank Conrad Brown, Sr., who preceded her in death on May 14, 1997.

Surviving are three daughters, Kime M. Brown of Waverly, OH, Terry A. Brown of Jacksonville, FL, and Michele A. Stallings of Fairfield, IL, son, Frank C. Brown, Jr., of Pequea, PA, seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, brother, Donald H. (Margo) Raudenbush, Jr., of Wyomissing, PA, two sisters, Shirley Loundsbury of New Providence, PA, and Diane L. Raudenbush of Wildwood Crest, NJ, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Nancy was a loving homemaker and a Jehovahs Witness. She loved crocheting, cooking, and was full of laughter.

Her parents and husband preceded Nancy in death.

A memorial service will be held at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Waverly, OH, on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 2:00 p.m.

A memorial service in Lancaster, PA, will be held at a later date and time.

www.boyerfuneral.com Published in Pike County News Watchman on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary