Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Jane Brown

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nancy Jane Brown Obituary
Nancy Jane Brown, 71, of East 4th Street, Waverly, Ohio, passed 8:19 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Adena Pike Medical Center.
Nancy was born April 27, 1947, in Philadelphia, PA, daughter of the late Donald Harry Raudenbush, Sr., and Delores B. (Deal) Raudenbush of Philadelphia, PA. In October of 1964, Nancy was united in marriage to Frank Conrad Brown, Sr., who preceded her in death on May 14, 1997.
Surviving are three daughters, Kime M. Brown of Waverly, OH, Terry A. Brown of Jacksonville, FL, and Michele A. Stallings of Fairfield, IL, son, Frank C. Brown, Jr., of Pequea, PA, seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, brother, Donald H. (Margo) Raudenbush, Jr., of Wyomissing, PA, two sisters, Shirley Loundsbury of New Providence, PA, and Diane L. Raudenbush of Wildwood Crest, NJ, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Nancy was a loving homemaker and a Jehovahs Witness. She loved crocheting, cooking, and was full of laughter.
Her parents and husband preceded Nancy in death.
A memorial service will be held at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Waverly, OH, on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 2:00 p.m.
A memorial service in Lancaster, PA, will be held at a later date and time.
www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.