Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
(740) 947-2161
Nannie Carter

Nannie Carter Obituary
Nannie Carter, 94, of Newland Ridge Road, Waverly, passed 6:45 a.m. Monday, October 21, 2019, at her home.
Nannie was born January 18, 1925, in Salyersville, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Ollie Montgomery and Dennie Montgomery. On April 27, 1950, she was united in marriage to George Carter, who preceded her in death on February 27, 1981.
Surviving are five children, Ronald (Jeanene) Carter, David (Twyla) Carter, Linda (Randall) Cross, Elaine (John) Jamison and Geraldine (Jake) Rider, nine grandchildren, Aaron (Marenda) Carter, Bryan (Bev) Carter, Kyle (Cassie) Carter, Bobby (Beth) Carter, Lisha (Dustin) Beekman, Michael (Janel) Cross, Matthew Cross, Carrie (Eric) Kitchen and McKayla Rider, fifteen great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
Nannie was a homemaker and a member of Beech Flats Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, grandson, Jeremy Bryce Bender, five brothers, Ishmael, Kessler, Cassel, Pard and Oshel Montgomery, and four sisters, Merzie Blair, Melda Ward, Felcie Ward, and Cousie Ward.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019, at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with Bobby Evans, officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery, Waverly, Ohio.
Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019, and one hour prior to the service on Thursday.
www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Oct. 23, 2019
