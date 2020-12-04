Norman Richard Anderson, of Piketon, died on December 3, 2020, peacefully at home.

He was born on August 2, 1933, in Oak Hill, Ohio to Gordon and Virginia Anderson. He grew up in Oak Hill where he remained with his family through high school. He had two older sisters, Betty and Rita, as well as two younger brothers, Vincent and Mark. He is survived by Mark Anderson of Jackson, Ohio.

After leaving for college, he decided to join the Army and was deployed to Korea. In 1952 he received the Soldiers Medal for jumping into a rain-swollen river to save a fellow soldier swept away in the current. It was a selfless act that defined his character.

In August of 1954, he married his one true love, Betty Jo Hamilton of South Webster, Ohio. She remained devotedly by his side for sixty-six years until the moment of his passing. Together they had four children, Gregory Anderson of Camarillo, California, Teresa Anderson Kerr of Santa Clarita, California, Katrina Anderson Du Verney of Akron, Ohio, and Jeffrey Anderson of Ellicott City, Maryland. He is survived by all of his children, their spouses, grandchildren, great grandchildren and his beautiful Fonzie.

Norman spent his entire career at the Gaseous Diffusion Facility at Piketon, joining shortly after his return from Korea. He was devoted to his job, once saying, "I have a hard time driving to Portsmouth because my hand is over my heart when I see the Goodyear sign and my car wants to turn on the cloverleaf." He was a fierce defender of the plant, its mission, and the people who worked there.

He was a devout Catholic and a member of Saint Mary's parish in Waverly for more than sixty years. Here he devoted himself as a church commentator for many years. He also was the scout leader for the church-sponsored Boy Scout Troop 80 for nearly ten years, mentoring many of Pike County's young men.

Norman and Betty moved to Piketon in 1959, where they lived happily and successfully raising their children, all of whom graduated from Piketon High School. He was a fixture in the community, serving as a volunteer fireman for many years and on the town council for a term. He was named Citizen of the Year in 2017, where he proudly rode in the Dogwood Festival Parade.

The family appreciates the outpour of sympathy and well wishes. Norman touched many people these past decades and will be sincerely missed, especially by his loving family.

Due to Covid restrictions, services will be delayed until the spring. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Saint Mary Queen of Missions Church, 407 S Market St, Waverly, OH 45690 or Adena Hospice, 2077 Western Avenue, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601







