Norman F. Christopher, 89, left The Christian Care Homeplace in Midway, KY, to go to his new home in Heaven on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.
He was born September 23, 1930, in Irvine, KY, to the late Tom and Maude Christopher. He married the former Anne Dean of Owensboro, KY, in 1952, who survives. Also surviving are two daughters.
Paula (Ed) Hornback of Dexter, MI, and Phyllis (Bill) Adams of Frankfort, KY. Five grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his brother Clyde Thomas Christopher.
He was a faithful member of The First Baptist Church in Waverly, OH, for 62 years. Later a member of Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church in Midway, KY.
Chris, as he was known, was a 1952 graduate of Kentucky Wesleyan College in Owensboro, KY, where he played basketball and was inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame. He received his Master's degree from Ohio University.
He was employed by Goodyear Atomic Corp. in 1952 which was later sold to Lockheed Martin in Piketon, OH. Retired as Superintendent of Uranium Analytical Services after 40 years of service. Worked 20 more years as a consultant.
Services will be private. Arrangements are under the care of Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Rd. Frankfort, KY.