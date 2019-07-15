Oscar Allen Williams, 79, of Camp Creek Road, Lucasville, Ohio, passed peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, July 14, 2019.

He was born November 11, 1939, to the late Edward and Dixie (Frazier) Williams in Johnson County, Kentucky.

Oscar was united in marriage to Clara Belle Miller on August 6, 1966, who survives. He is also survived by a daughter, Beverly (David) O'Brien of Piketon, one granddaughter, Karlie (Kyle) Moore of Lucasville, one great-grandson, Rhett Moore, two sisters, Bonnie (Dewey) Brown of Oil Springs, Kentucky, and Willadean (Thomas) Pollard of Lucasville, along with several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Wanda Dunaway of Bainbridge, Ohio, a brother, James, and a sister, Reva (Harold) Ratliff.

Oscar retired from Sherwood Forest Lumber of Waverly in 2001. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1963- 1965 during the Vietnam Era. Oscar was a member of The Camp Creek United Baptist Church. His favorite past times were woodworking and fishing.

Funeral Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at the BOYER FUNERAL HOME in Waverly with Pastor Amos Moore, officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Olive Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Boyer Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at the Boyer Funeral Home.

