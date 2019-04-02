Oscar I. Marsh of Waverly, OH, passed away on March 29, 2019, in his 95th year at Traditions at Bristol Village. Oscar was born in Portsmouth, OH, to George U. and Bertha L. (Jewett) Marsh on June 8, 1924. He married Janet (Moore) Marsh on August 4, 1955, in Portsmouth, OH. Oscar served in the 303rd Signal Operations Battalion throughout Europe from 1943-1946. Following his service, he attended Marshall University. Oscar left school to establish his transportation business which he pursued until his retirement in 1990.

Oscar's first love was his family. Faith played a central role is his life as he was an ordained Elder in the Presbyterian Church and was a member of The First Presbyterian Church of Waverly. Oscar was a Mason and was a member of the Aurora Lodge No. 48 for 68 years. He was also an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan.

In addition to the love of his life Janet, Oscar is survived by his two daughters Mary (Todd) Taylor of Orlando, FL, Diane McNamara of Stevensville, MI, and former son-in-law Michael McNamara; three grandchildren Tanner Taylor of Orlando, FL, Meghan McNamara of Cincinnati, OH, and Lauren (McNamara) (Joe) Munno of Chicago, IL, two cousins Bill (Mary Martha) Questel of Portsmouth, OH, and Joyce (Fred) Shonkwiler of Atlanta, GA; and the Newman family of Texas. Oscar was preceded in death by his parents, sister Betty (Jim) Newman; brothers Leonard and Dave (Kay), and his grandson Trent Taylor.

A memorial service will be held on June 8, 2019, in Waverly, OH, at the First Presbyterian Church. Oscar donated his body to Ohio University's College of Osteopathic Medicine. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the RIPITT Foundation, Inc. in memory of his grandson Trent. More information can be found at www.ripitt.org.