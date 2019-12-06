|
|
Ova Ray Lemaster, 70, of St Rt 124, Piketon, Ohio, passed peacefully Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at his home.
Ova was born September 30, 1949, in Paintsville, Kentucky, the son of the late Ova Lemaster and Linnie (Cochran) Lemaster.
Surviving are a daughter Teresa Pinkerton and husband Chad of Piketon, son, Nick Lemaster and wife Angela of Waverly, five grandchildren, Shawn (Melissa) Pinkerton, Taylor Pinkerton, Benjamin Pinkerton, Veronica Lemaster, and Nicholas Lemaster, one great-granddaughter, McKenzii Pinkerton, sister, Diane Moore and husband Denver, two nephews, Michael Moore, Brian (Trisha) Moore, and three nieces, Brittany Moore, Sammie Moore, and Haylee Moore.
He was preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter, Desirea Lemaster, brother, David Lemaster, and a sister, Sue Caroline Lemaster.
Ova was a member of the Moose Lodge #2263, American Legion Post # 142 and Fraternal Order of Eagles, all of Waverly, and the V.F.W. of Piketon.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019, at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with David Pinkerton officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Latham Cemetery, Waverly.
Family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Sunday.
www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Dec. 8, 2019