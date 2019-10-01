|
Pamela Lea (Barch) Brust, 61, of Victory Drive, Waverly, Ohio, passed 4:47 p.m. Monday, September 30, 2019, in Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio.
Pamela was born October 28, 1957, in Chillicothe, Ohio, the daughter of the late Richard Everett Barch and Iva Jean (Carrico) Barch. On October 15, 1977, Pamela was united in marriage to Danny William Brust who survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Dannielle Richter and husband Jamie of Anna, Texas, and Jennifer Marie Brust of Waverly, three grandchildren, Tyler, Matthew and Shelby, two brothers, Kenneth R. Barch and Douglas L. Barch, both of Waverly, and two sisters, Sharon K. Bobo and Diane Howard and husband Keith, both of Waverly.
Her parents, and a sister, Carol Ann Barch, preceded Pamela in death.
Pamela was a homemaker and retired employee of Kroger and Walmart. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Pamela was a member of Bristol Village and Senior Citizens Centers.
Funeral services will be held 7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019, at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly, Ohio.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019, at the funeral home.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Oct. 2, 2019