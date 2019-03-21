Home

Cox-Burkitt Funeral Home
5856 Beaver Pike
Beaver, OH 45613
(740) 226-2492
Pamela S. Crabtree

Pamela S. Crabtree, age 70, of Waverly, Ohio, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe, Ohio. She was born April 18, 1948, in Oakland, California, a daughter of the late Everett and Marjorie Fink Peters, as well as, step-daughter of the late Bert "Daddy" Everett. She was united in marriage May 13, 1969, to her husband, Ronald D. Crabtree, who survives. Also surviving are four children, Catrina L. Crabtree of Waverly, Ohio, Lloyd H. "Buster" (Angela) Crabtree of Waverly, Ohio, Jody B. (Tonya) Crabtree of Piketon, Ohio, and Josie E. Evans of Waverly, Ohio, six grandchildren, Mason T. Blevins, Kaley N. Blevins, Tate D. Evans, Jessa E. Evans, Trace D. Evans and Ty D. Evans, one sister, Rebecca Bolt of Piketon, Ohio, two step-sisters, Melissa Yerian and Jennifer Peters, a host of extended family and a very special pet companion, Shadow. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a step-brother, Phillip Peters.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Sunday, March 24, 2019, at the Cox Burkitt Funeral Home in Beaver, Ohio, with Pastor Dave Stulley officiating. Burial will follow in the Mound Cemetery. Friends may call from 4-8:00 P.M. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the funeral home.
www.coxburkittfh.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Mar. 24, 2019
