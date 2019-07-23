Resources More Obituaries for Patricia Dixon Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Patricia J. Dixon

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Patricia J. Dixon, age 80, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Brookdale Senior Living in Westerville, OH. She was born January 28, 1939, in Piketon, Ohio, to Donna Strutt.

She grew up in the hills of southern Ohio enjoying the simple childhood of a country child. For those of us who grew up with her, she will always be Patty even though she is Pat to most people. She graduated Piketon High School in 1957 going on to Ohio University in the Cadet Teaching Program of that time. Her first teaching assignment was in Springfield, Ohio. After finishing her degree, she moved to Columbus where she taught in several of the Columbus city schools and furthered her career by getting a Master's Degree at The Ohio State University. She ended her teaching career working in the PAR program mentoring new and at-risk teachers.

Even after she formally retired, she continued to work developing language arts programs for the children of Columbus. Pat had several passions. One of the biggest was a great love of children and their wellbeing. She loved them each and every one, even the naughtiest of the naughty, for she knew that child needed love and guidance the most. She most certainly was a bright light of positivity in a child's life. She was passionate about her home. Decorating for each season and entertaining guests were some of her greatest pleasures, as well as maintaining beautiful flowers and gardens to bring a sense of calm to life.

No passion, however, was greater than her love of God who gave her the strength to face and conquer cancer twice as well as other complicated illnesses. She was a member of Mountview Christian Church where she taught Sunday school, served as secretary during her term on the board, was a leader of her disciple group, participated in many Wednesday morning Bible studies and attended church regularly.

Patricia was preceded in death by her mother, all her aunts and uncles and a brother, Selby Cupps. She is survived by a sister, Donna McCracken. She is survived by a wealth of cousins and countless wonderful friends who loved her, her special Sharon and Shepherd Groups, cousins, Betty Gragg and Phyllis Mines, who she talked to daily. Some of those who walked through the last few grueling months are Joan (Max) DeMent and family, Connie (Chuck) Miller and family, and many others. Special thanks go to Sheila and Bill Brugger, Lola Marcus and Roger Randolph who have worked tirelessly to make life better for Pat.

Family will receive friends, Friday, July 26 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Mountview Christian Church, 2140 Fishinger Rd. Columbus, OH 43221. Burial will immediately follow in Pike Co. at Bethel Church Cemetery. To send a condolence or to share a special memory, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Published in Pike County News Watchman on July 24, 2019