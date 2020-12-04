1/1
Patricia Robarge
Patricia Kay Robarge, 75, of Bailey Chapel Road, Piketon, Ohio passed 1:30 a.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 at her home.
She was born January 3, 1945 in Waverly, Ohio, the daughter of the late Orville C. Oyer and Rhetabel "Babe" (Wipert) Oyer. In May of 1990. she was united in marriage to Wayne Michael Robarge, who survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Mary Kay (Steven) Stanforth and Ruth Ann Conkel, son, Dr. Steven Edward (Aimee) Conkel, eight grandchildren, Hannah (Chris) McDowell, Holden Downing, Aurora Conkel, Emily Stanforth, Aubrey Conkel, Delaney Conkel, Ian Conkel and Hannah Leaker, three great-grandchildren, Cadence, Brantley and Amirah Kay McDowell, three stepchildren, Michelle Robarge, Heidi (Phil) Kendall and Michael B. (Brandi) Robarge and twin brother, Steven Charles (Bonnie) Oyer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, stepdaughter, Lynette Robarge, grandson, Brayden Leaker and aunt, Emma Wipert.
Patricia was an administrative assistant for O.V.E.C., a member of St. Mary Queen of the Mission Catholic Church, sang in the choir for New Covenant CCCU, and raised registered quarter horse paints. Family and family gatherings were very important to her.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the St. Mary Queen of the Mission Catholic Church in Waverly.
The family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. on Saturday.
www.boyerfuneral.com



Published in Pike County News Watchman from Dec. 4 to Dec. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
(740) 947-2161
