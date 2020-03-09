|
|
Patricia Sue Ward, 66, of Lucasville, Ohio, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday March 7, 2020, at the SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth, OH.
She was born December 17, 1953, the daughter of the late Tony Tackett and Rosa Mae (Salyers) Tackett.
Surviving are her five children: Melissa (Nathaniel Watson) Ward, Ronald (Shawna) Ward Jr., Theresa (Chris) Baird, William (Trisha) Ward, and Toni (Kaleb) Blair, 15 grandchildren: Alissa Ward, Larry Holliday III, Joshua Holliday, Lindsay Ward, Jonathon Ward, Jacob Ward, Hannah Leaker, Sierra Taylor, Deidre Hurles, Koltyn Ward, Katie Ward, Teslia Hart, Tommy Hughes, Alexis Blair, and Molley Blair, Great Granddaughter Gracelynn Hughes. Sister Estell Redden and Brother Johnny (Rissie) Tackett, Best Friend and Dear Cousin-Delbert Tackett, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, William A. Tackett, B.F. Tackett, Curtis Tackett, and Clarence Tackett, four sisters, Elaine Tackett, Tammy Stamper, Barbara Bakenhester, and Phyllis Kiser. Grandson Brayden Leaker and Great Granddaughter Royalty Artis.
Patricia was a devout Christian and former member of Morgan Fork United Baptist Church. She lived her life for God and her children/grandchildren. Her family was the love and light of her life.
Celebration of life will be held March 14th at 4:00 PM at Beaver Valley United Baptist Church in Beaver, OH. Private Burial will follow at a later date.
Patricia's family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire SOMC Hospice Staff. In Lieu of flowers, please donate to the SOMC Hospice.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Mar. 11, 2020