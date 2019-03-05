Paul Bailey Pullins, 77, of Waverly, Ohio, passed 4:45 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2019, in Traditions at Bristol Village.

Paul was born September 21, 1941, in Pomeroy, Ohio, the son of the late Raymond Edward Pullins and Mary Jane (Bailey) Pullins. On January 30, 1965, Paul was united in marriage to Mary Ellen (Montgomery) Pullins who survives.

Also surviving are a son, Ray (Kimmy) Pullins, two daughters, Janie Blair, and Crissy (Brett Hawks) Pullins, bonus daughter, Shelly (Gary) Entler, five grandchildren, Chase and Bryahna Pullins, Jessica (Charley) Williams, Kirsten Blair, and Shantell (Flint) Poolaw, four great-grandchildren, Sam Poolaw, Lana Poolaw, and Addysen and Landon Williams, two brothers, Karl (June) Pullins, and Bill (Linda) Pullins, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, a horse, Baby, and his dog, Snickers.

Paul was a truck driver. He enjoyed softball, cornhole, volleyball, horseshoes, cards, especially rummy and spades, and being with his family was most important of all.

His parents, and two brothers, Bob and Jerry Pullins, preceded Paul in death.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, at BOYER FUNERAL HOME in Waverly with Brother Emerson Montgomery and Pastor Brian Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Latham Cemetery, Waverly, Ohio.

Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.

A celebration of life will be held 4:00 p.m. Thursday at Little Vine Primitive Baptist Church, 17278 St. Rt. 772, Waverly, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Paul Pullins memorial fund care of Atomic Credit Union, Waverly, Ohio.

