Paul David Hickman
Paul David Hickman, 87, of Gee Hollow Road, Waverly, Ohio, passed 12:01 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020 at his home.
Paul was born June 4, 1933 in Tarlton, Ohio, the son of the late William Arthur Hickman and Nora Belle (Blevins) Hickman. On October 13, 1968, he was united in marriage to Martha Louise (Blair) Hickman, who preceded him in death on May 15, 2007.
Surviving are two daughters, Vickie Lansing and Muriel (Charlie) Maynard, three sons, James Whitt, Shirden "Lee" (Judy) Whitt and Dwayne (Jennifer) Horsley, grandchildren, Jennifer Lansing, Josh (Casey) Lansing, Levi Horsley, Garrett Horsley and Dwayne (Christina) Horsley, Jr., numerous other grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, special great-grandchildren, Miya, K.K. and Conner Thacker, special nephew, Gary "Boog" Hickman, many other nieces and nephews and three sisters, Frances Josephine Hancock, Evelyn (Richard) McPhearson and Reva (Johnny) Rider.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, three sisters, Kathleen Armstrong, Edna Davis and Ruth Chesser and three brothers, Shirley Childers, Charles Hickman and Herbert Hickman.
Paul was a retired logger.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Hay Hollow Cemetery with Bill Mason officiating.
Family will receive friends at Hay Hollow Cemetery from 10:00 a.m. Tuesday until the time of service Tuesday.
www.boyerfuneral.com



Published in Pike County News Watchman from Oct. 2 to Oct. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
(740) 947-2161
