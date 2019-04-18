|
|
Paul Wayne Cisco, 76, of Drexel Avenue, Dayton, Ohio, passed at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Chillicothe, Ohio, after an extended illness.
Paul was born December 10, 1942, in Waverly, Ohio, son of the late John Raney Cisco and Clara M. (Rose) Elliott.
Surviving are three children, Tina Cisco-Contreras, Paula (Cisco) Hutson, and Paul Michael Cisco, nine grandchildren, Brandon Sherrill, Noah Sherrill, Justin Cisco, Logan Hutson, John Hutson, Sabrina Contreras, Gilbert Contreras, Ryan Cisco, and Allen Cisco, and sister, Norma Jean Hauer.
Paul was a retired machinist at Mutual Tool and Die in Dayton and a Veteran of the United States Army.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, former wife, Peggy Cisco, daughter, Diana Cisco, grandson, Nicholas Contreras, brother, Barry Cisco, and two sisters, Dorothy Simpson and Lavada Hoffman.
Arrangements are under the care of Boyer Cremation Services.
www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Apr. 21, 2019