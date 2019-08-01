|
Paul Wesley Brown, 76, of Lunbeck Road, Chillicothe, Ohio, died 2:26 a.m. Thursday, 1 August 2019 at his home.
Paul was born 10 August 1942 in Chillicothe, Ohio, the son of the late Pearl O. Brown and Flossie L. (Bethel) Brown. On 29 Jan 1967 he was united in marriage to Cyrhl Lillian (Boyer) Brown, who survives.
Also surviving are his children, Benjie (Kim) Brown of Beaver, Ohio, Gregory Brown and Michael (Mary) Brown, both of Chillicothe, Laurie (Richard) Hale of Ontario, California, Carey (James) Myers of Greenville, Ohio, and Rebekah Long of Chillicothe, fifteen grandchildren, Chase Brown, Nathan (Shelly) Hale, Andrew Hale, Stephen Hale, Jacob Hale, Clorissa Brown, Grace Hale, Annalee Brown, Wesley Brown, Lilly Brown, Aaron Myers, Gage Long, Trenton Brown, Gavin Long, and Amberley Long, two great grandchildren, Aiden Hale and Lydia Hale, brother, Donavan Brown of Frankfort, Ohio, and two sisters, Jane Yoe of Frankfort and Rita Vulgamore of Waverly, Ohio.
His parents, son Wesley Aaron Brown, grandson, Daniel Ray Myers, two brothers, Carl and Glendon Brown, two sisters, Eileen Angus and Juanita Brown, and a very special brother-in-law, Preston Vulgamore, preceded Paul in death.
Paul was a member of the Church of God and a retired U.S. Mail truck driver for R.M. Neff Trucking.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, 5 August 2019 at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly, Ohio, with Brother Clinton Doolittle officiating. Burial will follow in Liberty Hill Cemetery, Chillicothe.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. Sunday, 4 August 2019 at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Monday.
www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Aug. 4, 2019