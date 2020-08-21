1/1
Paula Elaine Horn
Paula Elaine Horn, 72, of Piketon, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. She was born December 19, 1947, in Columbus, Ohio, daughter of the late Charles Dean and Clara Price. On December 24, 1977, she was united in marriage to Charles Michael Horn who preceded her in death on November 20, 2005. Surviving are her children, Doug Bandy of Beaver, Becky Siders of Beaver, Rhonda Bandy of Waverly, Damon (Jessica) Horn of Piketon and Eric Horn of Piketon; eight grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; three brothers, Timothy Dean of Beaver; William (Janet) Dean of Latham and Brian Dean of Waverly, and a sister, Peggy Dean of Jackson, Ohio; and her step-mother, Mildred "Millie" Dean of Waverly. In addition to her parents and husband, Paula was preceded in death by a brother, Chris Dean, and sister, Pamela Richards.
Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. on Monday, August 24, 2020, at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery on Denver Road in Waverly. Family will receive friends on Monday from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Pike County News Watchman from Aug. 21 to Aug. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Botkin Hornback Funeral Home
314 E North Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1150
(740) 947-2313
