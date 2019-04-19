Home

POWERED BY

Services
Botkin Hornback Funeral Home
314 E North Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1150
(740) 947-2313
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Perkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Dawson Perkins

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Pauline Dawson Perkins Obituary
Pauline Dawson Perkins, 89, of Waverly, Ohio passed away April 19, 2019 at Signature Health Care in Chillicothe, Ohio. She was born January 5, 1930 in Piketon, Ohio to the late Chris Byron Dawson and Opal Florence Rheme Dawson. On December 3, 2018 she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, James Calvin Perkins Jr. who she wed on April 9, 1955. Surviving are two sons, Ray Perkins and wife Sharon, and Stephen Perkins both of Waverly; a daughter, Tina Perkins of Waverly; two granddaughters, Brittany Lynn Perkins and Kristin Marie Perkins; and a sister, Wilma McElwain. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Dawson; a sister-in-law, Joan Dawson; and a nephew, Patrick Dawson.
Pauline and her husband were the former owners of High Street Laundry in Waverly.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly with Rodney Bapst officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery on Denver Road in Waverly. The family will receive friends from 11am until the time of the service at the funeral home.
www.botkinhornbackfuneralhomes.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Botkin Hornback Funeral Home
Download Now