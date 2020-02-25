Home

Perley C. Baker, 91, of St. Ann's Lane, Waverly, Ohio, passed 10:45 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the V.A. Medical Center in Chillicothe, Ohio.
He was born March 8, 1928, in Long Bottom, Ohio, the son of the late M. Perley Baker and Addie May (Swank) Baker. On July 12, 2011, he was united in marriage to Patricia D. (McFarland) Baker, who preceded him in death on December 7, 2016.
Surviving are a son, Kenneth (Jennifer) Ray Baker, daughter, Linda Eloise Floyd, four grandchildren, Lee Floyd, Margaret Evelyn Jane Baker, Anna Marie Baker and Rose Clair Baker, great-grandson, Daman Floyd, stepson, Charles (Katie) Walters, and two stepdaughters, Tamila (Rex) Robertson and Lee Walters.
He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Ruby E. (Sager) Baker and three brothers, Bernard, Dale and Lloyd Baker.
He was a member of Wilson Run CCCU, a Veteran of the U.S. Army who served in the Korean Conflict and earned a purple heart and several bronze stars, DVA Commissioner of Pike County and a retired truck driver for Commercial Motor Freight in Columbus where he put four million miles driving a semi.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020, at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Jerry Powers officiating. Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Forest Grove Cemetery in Plain City, Ohio. Military services will be conducted by the V.F.W. Post # 3320, Marysville, Ohio.
Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 4 - 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.
www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Feb. 26, 2020
