Phyllis Jeanne Novak, 72, of Waverly, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. She was born July 9, 1946, in Chillicothe, Ohio, daughter of the late Frank Miller Crain Jr. and Darlene Hazel Smith. Surviving is a son, Corey Novak of Waverly, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by a brother, Tom.
Jeanne was retired from ODJFS as a caseworker with 24 years of service. She was also a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Waverly, Rainbow Girls #158, Prime Thyme and Waverly Garden Club.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Grace United Methodist Church, Waverly. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery, Bridge Street, Waverly. Family will receive friends on Monday from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home and one half hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on June 2, 2019