Botkin Hornback Funeral Home
314 E North Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1150
(740) 947-2313
Pickadell "Peggy" Williams

Pickadell "Peggy" Williams Obituary
Pickadell "Peggy" Williams, of Waverly, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, November 30, 2019, in Waverly. She's the daughter of the late Albert and Anna Wooldridge. On November 2, 1949, she was united in marriage to Rev. James "Jimmie" Arthur Williams who preceded her in death on August 12, 2005. Surviving are three daughters, Kathy Brabson and husband Norman of Waverly, Nancy Ramsey of Waverly and Cindy Freeman and husband William of Chillicothe; two granddaughters, Danica Smith and Tiffany Pfeifer, both of Waverly; four great-grandchildren, Izabella, Sophi and Jett Smith and Harrison Henshaw, and a sister-in-law, Helen Wooldridge. In addition to her parents and husband, Pickadell was preceded in death by a brother, Alva Lee Wooldridge.
Pickadell was a former manager of the Deli Department at Big Bear and most recently was employed by Walmart of Waverly.
Private services are being held at the discretion of the family.
In lieu of flowers the family wishes donations be made to Hospice of Adena Health System, 111 W. Water Street, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly.
www.botkinhornbackfuneralhomes.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Dec. 4, 2019
