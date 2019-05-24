Preston Hubert Maynard, 74, of Waverly, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. He was born in Beaver, Ohio, on May 19, 1945. He was preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Maltie Maynard, and seven brothers and sisters: Lacy Maynard, Laura Belle Lester, Lloyd Maynard, Raye Maynard, Della Elkins, Welcie Maynard, and Penny Fleming.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Donna S. Maynard; two daughters, Jeni (Darren) King and Erin (Brian) Phipps; three granddaughters, Quincy King, Olivia Stephens, and Carter Stephens. His surviving siblings are Tennis Maynard, Geneva Schrader, Victoria Kirby, Faye Burns, Aura Errol Maynard, and Sue Luedecke and a good friend and neighbor, Gary Cantrell.

Preston was a graduate of Eastern High School in 1965, was a member of the VFW Post #9942 and a lifetime member of AMVETS Post #2352 in Portsmouth, Ohio.

He served in the U.S. Army as Sgt. E5 from June 1966 through July 1967. Preston received a Purple Heart in July 1967 as a result of injuries in Vietnam, as well as a Commendation Medal.

"Papaw", as his family called him, loved raising chickens, mowing the lawn, fishing, and weekly family Sunday dinners. His family was his life.

Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the Cox Burkitt Funeral Home in Beaver, Ohio, with Pastors Herman Stewart and Chris Clark officiating. Burial will follow in the Beaver Union Cemetery with military services conducted by the American Legion Merritt Post #142 of Waverly, Ohio. Friends may call from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home.

