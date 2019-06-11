On Sunday, June 9, 2019, at 8:00pm, Purl F. Brown of Chillicothe finished his earthly journey and began his eternal celebration! He's once again with his bride and many others with whom he has longed to be reunited.

Brownie was born "8-2-34" to Purl and Amanda Brown in Pike County, Ohio. He had wonderful memories of growing up in a family of 12 kids, graduating from high school in Frankfort, and then proudly serving his country as a United States Marine.

Brownie and Nancy (Ackley) were married in 1959 and raised four children; Jeannette (Eric) VanBuskirk, Joyce (David) Johnson, Joe (Beth) and James (Jennifer) in Waverly. After 38 years, Brownie retired as a pipe-fitter from the Mead Corporation and during those retirement years, Brownie and Nancy found great pleasure in helping others. Through their church and community involvement they were able to share the love of Jesus with many.

Family meant the world to Brownie and Nancy. Their 10 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and, recently, 1 great-great-grandchild were a true joy to them. They loved spending time with their extended families and those they adopted as family. Family reunions, time with their siblings, dinner with long-time friends, and coffee with new ones was always a pleasure. Loving people was their specialty.

The family would like to invite you to say a final goodbye and share with them your stories of Brownie and Nancy on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the Haller Funeral Home from 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm. A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 14 at 11:00 am, followed by a Military Graveside at Greenlawn Cemetery in Frankfort, conducted by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hope Clinic of Ross County, PO Box 864, Chillicothe, Ohio, or online at www.HopeClinicFree.org; that's helping Brownie and Nancy love others yet again.

Published in Pike County News Watchman on June 12, 2019