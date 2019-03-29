Ralph D. Strickland, 84, of Stafford Drive, Waverly, Ohio, died 2:40 a.m. Friday March 29, 2019, in Traditions at Bristol Village, Waverly.

Ralph was born May 8, 1934, in Portsmouth, Ohio, the son of the late Joseph J. Strickland and Rebecca (Sheets) Strickland. On December 27, 1955, Ralph was united in marriage to Patricia Ann (Schauseil), who preceded him in death on December 3, 2018.

Also surviving are his son David Strickland and wife Jennifer of Chillicothe, Ohio, five grandchildren, David W. "Skymr" Bevens and wife Erica, Joe C. Bevens, Willie C. Bevens, David Trey Strickland and Taylor Elaine Strickland, and nieces and nephew, Beth Eblin, Gina Seel, and Steve Schauseil, one brother, Earl Strickland and wife Traudi of Portsmouth, Ohio, and two sisters, Delores Brown and husband Donald, Waverly, and Alice Woodall and Husband, Dudley of Phillips, Maine.

His parents, daughter, Stephanie Jane Bevens, brother, Edward Strickland, and four sisters, Naomi Stolly, Dorothy Miller, Wanda Way and Josephine Charles, preceded Ralph in death.

Ralph was a member of the Waverly First Presbyterian Church having served on all its boards. Member of Orient Lodge #321 F & A M, Waverly, Aladdin Shrine, Columbus, Ohio, a retired employee of Martin Marietta Corporation, Piketon, Ohio, and a graduate of Waverly High School, class of 1952.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church in Waverly, with Rev. Joseph R. Fields, Jr., officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Union Cemetery, Waverly, Ohio.

Friends may call at the BOYER FUNERAL HOME 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the church.

www.boyerfuneral.com Published in Pike County News Watchman on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary