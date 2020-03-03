Home

Botkin Hornback Funeral Home
314 E North Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1150
(740) 947-2313
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Botkin Hornback Funeral Home
314 E North Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1150
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Botkin Hornback Funeral Home
314 E North Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1150
Randall Keith Silcott


1965 - 2020
Randall Keith Silcott Obituary
Randall Keith Silcott, 54, of Waverly, Ohio, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, at home. He was born December 3, 1965, in Chillicothe, Ohio, son of the late Henry and Marie Goble Silcott. On July 10, 1998, Randy was united in marriage to Jenny Ward Silcott who survives. Also surviving are three daughters, Jessie, Hailie and Annie Silcott, all at home, a sister, Debbie Frost, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Randy was preceded in death by brothers, Michael, Edward and Kevin Silcott, and a sister, Joyce Campbell.
Randy was a physical therapist assistant at Heartland of Chillicothe. He loved woodworking and buying and selling antiques.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Julie Evans officiating. Family will receive friends on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
www.botkinhornbackfuneralhomes.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Mar. 4, 2020
