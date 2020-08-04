William Ray Auton, Sr., 96, of Jasper Road, Piketon, Ohio, passed Monday, August 3, 2020, at his home.Ray was born February 1, 1924, in Carterville, Illinois, the son of the late Cleve Auton and Leatha (Phemister) Auton. On June 25, 1984, he was united in marriage to Mary (Rose) Auton, who survives.Also surviving are three children, Bill Auton and wife Rita of Waverly, Dianne Cryder and husband Dan of Kingston, and David Auton and wife Rhonda of Maplewood, nine grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Cora, son, Paul Dennis Auton, two brothers, Henry and Harold, and two sisters, Esther and Helen.Ray worked at the A-Plant and was a Veteran of the U.S. Army serving in WWII in the Pacific Theater.Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Howe Wheeler Boyer Funeral Home, Piketon, Ohio, with Rev. Roston officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Cemetery, Piketon, Ohio.Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, 615 Slaters Lane, Alexandria, VA 22314. Per CDC guidelines and governor recommendations, those attending are asked to wear a mask indoors and practice proper social distancing procedures and guidelines.