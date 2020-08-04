Jeffrey A Mercier, 42 of the Town of Lafayette, died unexpected on Saturday, August 1, 2020 of natural causes. He was born on July 19, 1978 at Lutheran Hospital-Eau Claire to Jim and Cathy (Wang) Mercier. Jeff grew up in the Chippewa Falls area and graduated from Chi High. He went on to receive an associate's degree from CVTC in Machine-Tooling.

Jeff worked for Wisconsin Metal Fabrication and also ran his own business: JM Specialties. He married Coral Anderson on June 7, 2003 and they raised their two daughters. Jeff was an extremely welcoming friend to all. He was a hardworking, loving man with a fun-loving personality that everyone enjoyed. There was always room for anyone in the shop, cold High Life in the fridge, good times and good laughs. His family and friends meant everything to him. He took extreme pride in his work, he had an amazing talent of working with metal.

He is survived by his wife, Coral, his daughters, Alexa and Laney Mercier, both at home, his parents, Jim and Cathy Mercier of Chippewa Falls, his Paternal Grandmother, Vivian Mercier, his sister, Lisa (Kurt) Prosecky of Cadott and his two nephews, Jakob and Owen. Jeff is preceded in death by his Paternal Grandfather, Myron Mercier and his Maternal Grandparents, Robert Wang and Barbara LeMahieu.

A visitation will be held on Friday, August 7th at the Plombon Funeral Home-Stanley from 5-8 PM. Interment will take place in Forest Hill Cemetery at a later date.







