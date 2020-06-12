Rena Louise Dement, 63, of Waverly, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Ross County, Ohio. She was born on February 27, 1957, in Waverly to the late Neil Marhoover and Florence (Eblin) Marhoover. On June 17, 1989, she was united in marriage to Lawrence Dement who preceded her in death. Surviving are three sons: Zachery Dement and fiancÃ© Raven Ward of Waverly, Jason (Joanna) Eblin of Waverly and David White of Houston, Texas; five grandchildren; two sisters Margaret (Mike) Crouch of Waverly and Joanne Balzer of Chillicothe.Arrangements are under the direction of the Botkin Hornback Funeral Home of Waverly.