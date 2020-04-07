Home

Rexton E. Maynard

Rexton E. Maynard Obituary
Rexton "Rex" Maynard, 43, of Beaver, OH, went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 6, 2020, at OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, OH, due to a stroke. He had wonderful people at his side including Doctors, Nurses, and the Chaplain.
Rex was born October 10, 1976, in Portsmouth, OH, the son of James and Diane Maynard of Beaver, OH, who both survive.
Also surviving are a daughter, Megan Maynard of Tennessee, two brothers, Brian (Rufus) Maynard of Beaver and Danny Maynard of Piketon, one sister, Cristel (Art) Exline of Beaver, several nieces and nephews who were dear to his heart, best friend, Don Hinkel of Beaver, and his sweetest little pal, his dog Gracie.
Rex was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gilbert and Phillis Maynard, Luthur and Geneva Alley, and several other loved ones.
Rex attended Eastern Local School District in Beaver. He loved his pick-up truck, being outdoors, working with firewood, and loved building things (woodworking).
Rex loved his family, friends, and dog. We will forever cherish the days we had at church hearing him clapping his hands and praising God. The wonderful day of his baptism we hold dear to our hearts. We had several years together, but not nearly enough, my precious brother.
A celebration of life will be at a later date when friends and family can attend after the COVID19 pandemic subsides. Service is under the care of Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly, and Pastor Kevin Greene, a very dear friend, will be officiating the service. We thank everyone for all your prayers and condolences.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Apr. 8, 2020
