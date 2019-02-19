|
|
Richard Allen Bright, 79, passed away 10:20 p.m. Thursday, February 14, 2019, at his home.
Richard was born February 9, 1940, in Columbus, Ohio, the son of the late Worthy Everett Bright and Lula Kathryn (Crawford) Bright. Richard was united in marriage on April 3, 1960, to Judy Star (Gleason) Bright who survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Cindy Fletcher and husband Chuck of Circleville, Ohio, a son, Randy Bright of Kingsville, Texas, a granddaughter, Jillian Brough and husband Paul of Circleville, Ohio, and a brother, Donald Bright of Apollo Beach, Florida.
Richard was an instrument technician for the City of Chillicothe Water Plant. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy, a member of the Bainbridge United Methodist Church, Masonic Lodge #196 of Bainbridge, American Legion Post #142 of Waverly, and the National Cutting Horse Association. Richard enjoyed fishing, hunting, and dancing.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Graveside services will be held 1:00 p.m. Sunday, February 24, 2019, at Evergreen Union Cemetery with Pastor Matthew Brookes officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Union Cemetery, Waverly, Ohio, with graveside military services conducted by the American Legion Merritt Post #142.
www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Feb. 20, 2019