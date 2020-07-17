1/1
Ricky Brian Carver
Ricky Brian Carver, 60, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at his home. He was born April 8, 1960, in Portsmouth, Ohio, to his parents, the late Lawrence Carver and Pearl Roberts of Shiner, Texas. Also surviving are a brother, Lawrence Dale (Sharon) Carver of Pickerington, Ohio, and his sisters, Sharon (Mike) Kelton of Shiner, Texas, Terry (Jan) Leeth of Waverly, Ohio, and Tracy Carver of Nitro, West Virginia. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, Rick was preceded in death by a grandmother, Mary Louisa Roberts.
Ricky had a diverse and colorful career and served in the U.S. Navy.
Graveside services for Rickey Carver will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Howard Cemetery in Camp Creek with Joshua Leeth officiating.
Arrangements are in the care of Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly, Ohio.
www.botkinhornbackfuneralhomes.com



Published in Pike County News Watchman from Jul. 17 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Botkin Hornback Funeral Home
314 E North Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1150
(740) 947-2313
