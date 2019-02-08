Home

Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
(740) 947-2161
Ricky Lee Duncan


Ricky Lee Duncan, 57, of State Route 335, Beaver, Ohio, died Monday, February 4, 2019, at his home.
Ricky was born February 2, 1962, in Chillicothe, Ohio, the son of Johnny B Duncan and Lorene J. (Wolfenbarger) Duncan.
Surviving are a daughter, Brittany Duncan of Stewart, Ohio, a son Zachary Duncan of Virginia, four grandchildren, Aiden, Keeran, Raylin, and Calib, two brothers, Roger Duncan of Beaver and J.B. Duncan of Orlando, Florida, a sister, Bonnie Heffelbower of Columbus, Indiana, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and a sister, Rita Wilson.
Arrangements are under the care of Boyer Cremation Services located in Waverly.
www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Feb. 10, 2019
