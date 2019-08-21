|
Robert "Bus" Barker, 88, of Piketon, Ohio, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, at the Pavilion at Piketon. He was born August 3, 1930, in Latham, Ohio, to the late John Wesley Barker and Nellie Matilda Schultz. On May 3, 1986, Bus was united in marriage to Barbara Estep Barker of Piketon who survives. Also surviving are two sons, Robert Barker and wife Melanie of Ashland, Virginia, and Darryl Barker of Chillicothe, Ohio; a grandson, Paul Barker and wife Kimmie of Delaware, Ohio; three great grandchildren, Olivia Grace Barker, Jonas and Silas McSwain; a stepson, Kenneth Estep and wife Mary of Hahira, Georgia; a stepdaughter, Beth Pollard and husband Tim of Forest City, North Carolina; a granddaughter, Hannah Gardner and husband Ethan of Mooresboro, North Carolina, a grandson, David Estep of USAF, England, and a sister, Helen Groppenbacher. In addition to his parents, Bus was preceded in death by eleven brothers and one sister.
Bus was a Korean War Veteran serving in the US Army, past Post Commander of VFW 2832, member of American Legion Post 142 for 42 years, member of Grand Lodge F. & A.M. of Ohio - Highland Lodge 38, a member of Piketon I. O. O. F Lodge and a member of the Pike County Shrine Club.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019, at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home, Waverly, with Pastor Harley Roston officiating. Burial to follow in Mound Cemetery, Piketon. Military graveside services will be conducted by American Legion Post 142. Family will receive friends on Thursday from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on July 31, 2019