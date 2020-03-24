Home

POWERED BY

Services
Botkin Hornback Funeral Home
314 E North Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1150
(740) 947-2313
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Cochran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Barry Cochran

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Barry Cochran, 74, of Waverly, Ohio, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Adena-Pike Medical Center in Waverly.
He was born March 31, 1945, in Columbus, Ohio, to the late James Robert Cochran and Ruth Marie Paul. He is survived by a son, Michael Cochran of Charlottesville, Virginia; two daughters, Dianna Smith and Erin Trost, both of Charlottesville; and two grandchildren. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother Jerry Cochran.
Barry was a former Technical Writer and a Security Officer. He recently became a member of Saint Mary's Queen of the Missions Catholic Church in Waverly. He proudly served his county as a Staff Sergeant in the United States Army and the United States Air Force. He was a Past Commander of the American Legion, a member of the Moose Lodge, the Honor Guard, and Orient Lodge #321. He was a graduate of Shawnee State University and Ohio University.
A private graveside service will be held Thursday at Omega Cemetery with Father William Hahn, Celebrant. Military honors will be conducted by American Legion Post #142. Arrangements are under the direction of Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly.
www.botkinhornbackfuneralhomes.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Botkin Hornback Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -