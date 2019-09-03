|
Dr. Robert Benton Hewitt, 81, of Robin Road Drive, Waverly, Ohio, passed 1:00 p.m. Monday, September 2, 2019, at his home.
Robert was born September 25, 1937, in Massillon, Ohio, the son of the late Robert Monroe Hewitt and Dorothy Eleanor (Robinson) Hewitt. On August 28, 1960, Robert was united in marriage to Judith Leisle (Murphy) Hewitt, who survives.
Also surviving are four children, Christine Ann Wirth and husband Michael of Sharonville, Ohio, Michael Robert Hewitt and wife Cindy of Johnstown, Ohio, Thomas Andrew Hewitt and wife Kellie of Galloway, Ohio, and Traci Leisle Weldie and husband Joseph of Simpsonville, South Carolina, fourteen grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
His parents, and a sister, Sandra Krieger, preceded Robert in death.
Robert was a graduate of Washington-Massillon High School, Kent State University, and then received his medical degree from The Ohio State University in 1963, followed by an internship at Grant Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio. He served in the U.S. Army Medical Corps 1964-1966 and the U.S. Air Force Medical Corps 1992-1997. Robert began his medical practice in Columbus, Ohio, from 1966 until 1992. He also practiced in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida, from 1997 until 2001. In 2002, he worked at the Chillicothe V.A. Hospital until his retirement in 2007. Robert was a member of the Karl Road Baptist Church in Columbus, Ohio, for 35 years and currently a member of First Baptist Church of Waverly.
A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the First Baptist Church, 303 E. Third Street, Waverly with Pastor Josh Remy, officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to National Church Residences Hospice, 681 E. Third Street, Waverly, Ohio 45690 or the First Baptist Church of Waverly.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Sept. 4, 2019